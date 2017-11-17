Don't Miss
Trump, Duterte agree to respect human rights despite ongoing war on drugs
By La Jornada Canada on November 17, 2017
The Presidents of the United States and the Philippines on Tuesday underscored the importance of respecting life and human rights but avoided mentioning the violent “war on drugs” in the Asian country. INCLUDES EPA ARCHIVE FOOTAGE AS WELL AS FOOTAGE COURTESY OF THE MANILA 2017 ASEAN SUMMIT ORGANIZERS.
