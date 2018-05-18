Trudeau’s cabinet Ministers, Diplomats meet influential Hispanics

Nominations open for TD’s ‘10 most influential Hispanic Hispanics’

Canada’s Minister of International Trade -Hon. Francois Philippe Champagne, Minister of Science -Hon. Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Infrastructure -Hon. Amarjeet Sohi, Peruvian Canadian Senator Rosa Galvez, Argentinian Canadian Pablo Rodriguez (Member of Parliament Honore Mercier, Chief Government Whip) and Mexican Canadian Julie Dzerowicz (MP Davenport) met last Monday in Ottawa with twenty influential Hispanics. The group, which discussed issues of importance to our community, also interacted with several Ambassadors at the Mexican Embassy. Nominations for TD’s “10 most influential Hispanic Canadians”, now celebrating its 12th anniversary, were also declared open until May 31, 2018. The awards ceremony will take place in the fall in a city to be announced.

The delegation included recent winners who have consistently supported TD’s “10 most” as judges, as well as donors to the $120,000 Hispanic/Latino Scholarships at Ryerson University. The visit to Ottawa was supported by MP Rodriguez and MP Dzerowicz, under the guidance of Mauricio Ospina, director of the ’10 most’ – full list of delegates and pictures follow.

“TD’s commitment to diversity and inclusiveness is the reason we invest in the communities we serve. We proudly support these awards that recognize the rich contributions of Hispanic- Canadians. Celebrating these success stories helps create an inclusive tomorrow where people have the opportunity to participate and be included in their community.” said Valerie Picher, Associate Vice President, Community Relations, TD Bank Group.

Currently with 110 winners from seven provinces representing 16 countries of origin, TD’s 10 most” is the only national program twice publicly recognized by the Canadian Parliament. It has taken place in Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, Saskatchewan, Calgary and Toronto. There are approximately 1.5 million Hispanics in Canada – this based on growth projections from the official Statistics Canada’s Profile of the Hispanic Community report. Hispanic Canadians are five years younger and more likely to be university educated than other Canadians. More than 70% had arrived in the previous 25 years. Spanish is the third most widely spoken language in the country according to the Canadian Foundation for the Americas.

Anyone can nominate a Hispanic who lives in Canada at the time of nomination and serves as a model for the community. Nominations should have 250 words and include name, telephone and email address of both the nominee and the nominator. Selection factors include Influence in the Canadian mainstream, Education, Achievements & awards, Support of the Hispanic community and Volunteerism, and Entrepreneurship. No one should nominate themselves and being nominated does not constitute an achievement. Supporting documentation may be required to complete the nomination and create a 250 words professional profile. Organizers reserve editing rights the final bio of the nominee. Nominees will be asked to accept the nomination. Nominees from previous years can only be nominated two years after their last nomination. Do not engage in a letter writing campaign.

The deadline to apply for TD’s ‘10 most’ closes on May 31, 2018. Send your nominations to Mauricio.Ospina@HispanicBusiness.ca. Visit www.HispanicBusiness.ca for details including biographies of past winners.

