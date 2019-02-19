The Heatwave Hot Sauce Expo makes its debut

It’s Gettin’ HOT in here!

The Heatwave Hot Sauce Expo presented by Hot Sauces Unlimited makes its debut Saturday March 2nd, 2019 at Centennial Hall in London, Ontario, Canada.

Heatwave Hot Sauce Expo is Southwestern Ontario’s home of heat where those in attendance will be able to enjoy sampling hot sauces from over 40 acclaimed and independent producers of quality hot sauce. Included in the vendor line-up is the famous Dawson’s Hot Sauce from Hamilton Ontario which became known around the world when actress Charlize Theron boasted about its flavour during her appearance on the popular Youtube show Hot Ones which is a show that interviews celebrities whist eating very hot wings to produce outrageous results.

All vendors will be giving attendees FREE samples of their sauces on provided pita, nachos or pretzel. Attendees can also purchase chicken wings and sauce them up from the hundreds of hot sauce varieties that will be available from the Heatwave vendors.

Those in attendance can also enjoy some fiery fun with Pepper North presenting the Guinness World Record attempt for most ghost pepper eaten by Mike Jack of Hot Reviews as well as there will be a feat of heat by London’s own extreme entertainer Fenyx Fyre.

Competitions will also be taking place such as the Firehouse Subs Chili Cook-off, The raw chili pepper eating competition and the Hot Wing Eating Finals which pits the top finishers from the preliminary rounds that took place prior to Heatwave at London Brewing Co-Op.

This will also mark the first annual Eternal Flame Awards for the best hot sauces in categories from Mild to Extreme, Most Unique and Best Label. A first for Canada, where hot sauce makers compete for a big distribution prize through Hot Sauces Unlimited, Canada’s number one online retail store for spicy food.

‘To say that this event is on fire is an understatement, tickets are pacing well above what we expected and there are still a couple weeks before the show. People were certainly hungry for an event of this kind.’ said Andrew Kitt, lead organizer for Heatwave (and President of London Comic Con), adding ‘Heatwave offers people a chance to try things they normally couldn’t get their hands on and can do so in a fun environment and at their own pace, I think people really like to plot their own course and Heatwave will let them do that. At Heatwave fans can buy meaty chicken wings or vegetarian chili and peruse the show floor adding any one of hundreds of hot sauces to their wings, pair it with a cold beer from London Brewing Co-Op and it’s pretty much the best Saturday ever.’

Vendors are just as excited for the show with many producers travelling great lengths to be part of the excitement. Some featured hot sauces you will see at Heatwave are Dawson’s Hot Sauce (Hamilton, ON), Corine’s Hot Sauce (Sparks, MD, USA), Tata Hot Sauce Emporium (Toronto ON), Mad Gringo (Williamswood, NS), Haico’s Hot Sauce (Ottawa, ON) plus 35 more to satisfy your taste buds.

General Admission Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door. Admission Ticket with a pound of chicken wings are $20.

Visit www.heatwaveexpo.com for tickets, show info and vendor listings.