TD Sunfest postponed until July 2021 because of COVID-19

After consulting with government and health officials and following their advice on how to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunfest Committee has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the next edition of TD Sunfest until July 8-11, 2021. We are extremely sad, but, at the same time, confident that this is the right and responsible decision.

“In these extraordinary and worrying times, nothing matters more than our commitment to protect the health, safety and well-being of the SUNFEST family and the wider community in which we live,” said Alfredo Caxaj, Executive & Artistic Director of TD Sunfest.

We know the tremendous impact that a postponement will have on all our festival stakeholders, including artists, food & craft exhibitors, patrons, staff and volunteers. Each year, TD Sunfest is one of the main drivers of London’s tourism boom. As a popular destination event, it normally attracts tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe, contributes millions of dollars to the local and provincial economies, and represents the greatest expression of the Forest City’s musical and socio-cultural diversity in a free and upbeat environment. But with many countries, including our own, still in lockdown and limiting international travel (and our guest artists unable to secure visas and make flight arrangements), this July is no time to stage a major outdoor public gathering.

Although the next few months are going be particularly challenging for Sunfest, which is a grass-roots non-profit organization that survives on sponsorships, grants and public donations, we are excited about returning stronger than ever in the summer of 2021. The arts have always been an extraordinarily powerful vehicle for bringing people together and Londoners’ appetite for celebrating this unique bond of creativity, fellowship and cultural diversity remains insatiable.