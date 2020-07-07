TD Sunfest launches virtual version of festival

Concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus might have kept TD Sunfest’20 from its traditional home in Victoria Park; but, in its place, a new virtual version of London’s most beloved festival will be lighting up screens and mobile devices across the planet this summer.

TD Sunfest ’20 Connected will be presented online on Friday, July 10th and Saturday, July 11th (7:00 PM – 9:30 PM on both days). It will stream video performances by 15 top international and national world music ensembles representing countries as diverse as Brazil, Colombia, South Korea, Sweden/Estonia and Ukraine. The performances are being done especially for TD Sunfest and many will celebrate the first opportunity for locked-down bands to play together since their coronavirus isolation. Fans can watch the videostream live on TD Sunfest’s Facebook & YouTube channels as well as on the CTV London and London Free Press websites & Facebook pages, and on the social media channels for other festival sponsors and partners.

In addition to watching a live music stream, TD Sunfesters can shop at some of their favorite vendors through a digital marketplace that is being developed for the weekend. Londoners also will be encouraged to support the local restaurants that were set to participate in this year’s TD Sunfest ’20 by ordering takeout to enjoy during the live stream.

TD Sunfest Executive/Artistic Director Alfredo Caxaj says, along with keeping TD Sunfesters healthy and safe, the most important thing this summer is to renew the festival’s enduring relationships with members of the TD Sunfest family, including artists, patrons & sponsors, and to continue promulgating the essential values that gird those relationships: accessibility, diversity, inclusion, artistic quality and vision.

Alfredo adds, “Of course, we wish we could have offered the full TD Sunfest experience in Victoria Park; however, under very challenging circumstances, we are adapting to a new virtual format, which we hope will extend our global reach and complement our established outdoor event going forward.”

As usual, the range of artists featured at TD Sunfest’20 Connected is exceptional, celebrating many of the world’s cultures and showcasing a rich fusion of musical styles. Several Canadian favorites – from Quebec ambassadors Le Vent du Nord to party hipsters Five Alarm Funk – are participating in TD Sunfest’s first virtual adventure, joining thrilling new discoveries from afar such as Lucibela (Cape Verde), Black String (South Korea) and GranMah (Mozambique).

TD SUNFEST ‘20 CONNECTED: A Virtual Festival

Friday, July 10th & Saturday, July 11th, 2020 • 7 PM to 9:30 PM

WATCH: Live on TD Sunfest’s Facebook & YouTube channels, and on the social media platforms for selected festival sponsors & partners

MUSIC LINEUP FOR TD SUNFEST ‘20 CONNECTED

• Azagua Cape Verde

• Black String South Korea

• Colectro Colombia

• Fränder Sweden/Estonia

• GranMah Mozambique

• Lucibela Cape Verde

• Nano Stern Chile

• NVOZ Colombia

• Xênia Brazil

• Balaklava Blues ON/Ukraine

• Eagle Flight Singers ON

• Five Alarm Funk BC

• Le Vent du Nord QC

• Miguel de Armas ON/Cuba

• Wesli QC/Haiti