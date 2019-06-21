Summer Fun in the City: Six Things to do in London this Summer

Summer is officially here which means it’s time to take advantage of the warm weather and enjoy summer activities across the city. Whether you’re planning a family staycation, entertaining the kids over the summer break or want to explore something new – there’s plenty of fun to be had right here in London.

Cool off at a City pool or spray pad

Did you know the City of London has 11 outdoor pools, 11 wading pools and 14 spray pads?

Many of our pools offer swim and dive teams, swim lessons and volunteer opportunities – lots of options to keep cool and make a splash this summer! Check out the location of outdoor pools and cool off close to home.

Spend a day at Storybook Gardens

Storybook Gardens has been a family destination in London for over 60 years, enchanting visitors with rides and attractions themed around popular fairytales and nursery rhymes. During the summer months, enjoy the Pirate’s Island playgrounds, the Leaping Lilypad jumping pillow, sand play area, pedal cars, miniature play village, and of course, cool off at the splash pad! Check out Storybook Gardens Signature Programs or upcoming Special Events and plan your visit this summer.

Catch a movie under the stars

Grab the family, bring a blanket and a chair and enjoy a free movie under the stars this summer. Movies are showing across the city – see the list of movie titles and locations near you. The Neighbourhood Outdoor Movies Program is a partnership between the City of London and neighbourhood groups and residents across the city.

Tee off at a Municipal Golf Course

Practice your swing or challenge your friends to some friendly competition at one of the City’s five municipal golf courses at three facilities, Thames Valley Golf Course, Fanshawe Golf Course and River Road Golf Course. Each golf course offers a fully stocked pro shop, food and beverage services, member and private tournaments as well as lessons for all ages and skill levels.

Enjoy the fresh air at a City park

Did you know London has over 470 parks across the city? With amenities such as pathways, tennis courts, skateboard parks, playgrounds and picnic sites, there’s a park for all ages and abilities. Explore our parks and enjoy some fresh air this summer.

Jam out to some live tunes with the London Music Office

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy some live music whether it’s on the patio or at one of London’s many festivals and events. Check out London Music Office’supcoming events and you may just find your new favourite band.

Planning your travel route to enjoy some of what London has to offer this summer? Be sure to check out the Renew London map or download the Waze app to help navigate your way there.