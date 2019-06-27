Storybook Gardens Hosting Multicultural Day – Friday, June 28

Storybook Gardens is excited to host their first ever Multicultural Day, this Friday, June 28, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Families will enjoy live performances, storytelling, food and play from around the world and a chance to learn more about the different cultures that make up our diverse city. Guests will also be able to experience a taste from around the world with a variety of food trucks located on-site.

Special entertainment programming is taking place all day throughout the park:

10:30 a.m. – Indigenous Storyteller

1:00 p.m. – Caribbean Steel Drum

4:00 p.m. – Filipino Dance Showcase

5:00 p.m. -Jasmine Chinese Dance Showcase

6:30 p.m. – Punjabi Bhangra

7:15 p.m.- Russian Dance Showcase

7:45 p.m. – Indigenous Drum Circle

Storybook Gardens has extended their regular hours for the event, opening 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

All regular attractions, splash pad and rides are operating until 8 p.m.

Thank you to event sponsors TD Bank, and Drewlo Holdings Inc.