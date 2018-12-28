Ring in 2019 with Start.ca’s New Year’s Eve in the Park

Londoners are invited to Start.ca’s New Year’s Eve in the Park, the city’s biggest outdoor celebration in Victoria Park. It is a free, fun, family-friendly party with entertainment and activities for everyone.

Festivities start at 7 p.m. with London Life Family Fest – entertainment and live- performances on two stages in the park. Families can enjoy free skating, photo booth fun, meet their favorite superheroes and watch a firework display at 9 p.m.

The celebration continues with the “Countdown Party” from 9 p.m. until midnight. This year’s performances include the Amabile Choir, Magen Boys, M.A.D!, Swagger, London Music Awards Allstars and London Music Awards Rap Pack. The celebration will end with a fantastic firework display at the stroke of midnight.

“Our city is blessed to have an amazing music community and some of the most talented musicians in the country. “We are so looking forward to sharing music with Londoners and ringing in the New Year together,” says Mario Circelli, programming lead of the NYE in the Park.

“This year we’ve partnered with several community organizations to reach as many Londoners as possible. We’ve created this free event so Londoners from all walks of life can celebrate the New Year in the heart of the city with neighbours and friends. It’s a tradition that must be experienced! This one of a kind celebration brings the best musicians in the city together to play fan favorites all night long.” says Marcus Plowright, Start.ca’s New Year’s Eve in the Park chairperson.

Mittens and hot chocolate will be available to attendees to help them stay warm as well as St. John Ambulance First Aid Response Services will be onsite. London Transit will be offering free bus rides from 8 p.m. on December 31 to 1 a.m. on January 1 (last buses will be leaving downtown at 1 a.m.).