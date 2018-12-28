Don't Miss
Restaurants open 2018 New Year’s Eve
By La Jornada Canada on December 28, 2018
New Year’s Eve – December 31, 2018
Ring in the new year…foodie style! London restaurants are rolling out their menus for the big night, and into the big day.
Snag your reservation and know where you will be celebrating this year. Bye-bye 2018!
Restaurants open 2018 New Year’s Eve:
- Abruzzi Ristorante
- Archie’s Seafood Restaurants
- Armouries Grille at Delta Hotels by Marriott London Armouries
- Barney’s Lounge & Bar / The Ceeps
- Bertoldi’s Trattoria
- Blakes Bistro & Bar at DoubleTree by Hilton London Ontario
- Burger Burger
- Burrito Boyz London
- CHE Restobar
- Chop Steakhouse & Bar
- Crabby Joe’s Downtown Tap & Grill
- Crabby Joe’s Wellington South Tap & Grill
- Crossings Grill & Pub
- Curry’s
- David’s Bistro
- Earls London
- Fellini Koolini’s
- FitzRays Restaurant & Lounge
- Garlic’s of London
- Idlewyld Inn & Spa
- Jewel of India
- Joe Kool’s
- Katana Kafe and Grill
- Lambeth Crossings Pub House
- London Ale House
- La Casa Ristorante
- Lone Star Texas Grill
- Marienbad/Chaucer’s Pub
- Michael’s on the Thames
- Moxie’s Grill & Bar
- Palasad South
- Palasad Social Bowl
- Plant Matter Bistro
- Plant Matter Kitchen
- Restaurant Ninety One at The Windermere Manor
- Shelly’s Tap & Grill
- Thaifoon Restaurant
- The Bull & Barrel
- The Church Key Bistro-Pub
- The Early Bird
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – London South
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Masonville
- The Root Cellar
- The Sweet Onion Bistro
- Toboggan Brewing Co.
- Under the Volcano Mexican Restaurant
- Vic’s on Wellington at Four Points by Sheraton London
- Villa Cornelia
- Winks Eatery
- Wokbox Downtown
- Wokbox North
- Wortley Roadhouse
Disclaimer – These are Tourism London Members and does not apply to all restaurants throughout the City of London. We encourage all patrons to call businesses to confirm their hours of operations throughout the holiday season and for rates.
