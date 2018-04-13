Police warning about ongoing ‘immigration scam’

Active in the London area

The London Police Service is warning the public of an on-going immigration scam occurring in the London Area and throughout Southwestern Ontario.

Individuals receive a telephone call from someone claiming to be an employee of Immigration Canada. Citizens are provided information which causes them to believe they are the subject of an immigration investigation. The threat of arrest and/or deportation is used to convince the person to provide personal and financial information. In some cases, the caller becomes aggressive in nature in order to convince the individual to comply with their demands.

There are currently a number of different scams and frauds being used by criminals, but the end goal is to defraud you of your money.

The London Police Service urges the public to never provide personal or financial information to anyone unless you know to whom you are providing it. It is common practice for criminals to “spoof” real law enforcement numbers on call display using apps or other software. The Canada Border Services Agency, which is responsible for immigration enforcement in Canada, will not demand the following to avoid arrest or deportation:

– Bitcoin

– iTunes cards

– Steam (gaming) cards

– Prepaid credit card & gift cards.

– Western Union

– Money gram

– e-transfer/wire transfer

Please report any suspicious telephone calls, text or e-mails to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre atwww.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or to theLondon Police Service Fraud Telephone Intake line at 519-661-5515, extension 5257.

For more information on immigration services, please visit:https://www.canada.ca/en/services/immigration-citizenship.html