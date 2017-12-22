Please, consider Living Donation for my mom …

Eight and half years ago, my friend, teacher and most important person in the world to me, my mother, was diagnosed with Kidney Failure that left her to be dependent of dialysis. Through these 8 1/2 years my family and I have been through the saddest of time. My mother has had to push through so many hardships in life that almost killed her.

Because of her resilience and faith, my mother hides how she truly feels and how dialysis truly affects her. It hurts me to see her in so much pain everyday and for this reason I want to make this video -to share her story and get her the help and support she has deserved for years. At the young age of 27 my mother got sick. It was just she and I. I was only six so there wasn’t much I could do to help physically or financially. It was all up to my mother. My mother would go for her dialysis treatment of 4 hours; pick me up from school and still go to work and put food on the table. At the end of the day she would come home exhausted. That was the average day for my mother.

Then she put herself through school and was able to finish a Nursing Degree. Each year she continued to get sicker and sicker. In 2013 my mother graduated and started to work full time. She only wanted the best for me. And, if that meant to work 12 hours while being sick, she would do it. For the past 4 years this has been my mother’s life. Even on her days off she is not able to do much because her body can’t take it. When it comes to me, my mother is always there. Together we have been through so much. I love her and I appreciate everything she’s done for me. But I can’t continue to see her growing sicker and sicker each day. Now that I’m 15, I’m able to help and ask for your help. I’m not old enough to donate my kidney, but you could be. Please consider helping by donating a kidney to my mom -I don’t want to lose my greatest role model.

You might not know a lot about living donation – I know I didn’t before kidney disease affected my mother. Understandably, some people are afraid about the surgery and what living with one kidney will mean for them. Here’s some basic information about kidney donation:

You only need one kidney to live a healthy, long life.

Most donor surgery is done laparoscopically, meaning through tiny incisions.

The recuperation period is usually fairly quick, generally two weeks.

The cost of your evaluation and surgery will be covered by my insurance. The hospital can give you extensive information on this.

You will have a separate team of healthcare professionals to evaluate you as a living donor. Their job is to help you understand the risks and benefits and look out for YOUR best interests.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. If donating a kidney to me is something you would like to consider, I would be happy to tell you more about my story and explore the process of determining if you are a match for me. – By Raquel Davila

Please get in touch. You can also contact my mom’ss transplant center directly at: Living Donor Program, 519 663-3552. My mom’s name is Bethsaida (Betsy) Tahiri.

www.lhsc.on.ca/Patients_Families_Visitors