Ontario must pull the plug on painful electricity-related policies

Ontario electricity rates for industry are among highest in North America, thanks to a series of bad government policy decisions

Ontario manufacturers are feeling the pinch from high electricity prices. But how high are the province’s industrial electricity rates relative to other jurisdictions?

That takes us back to industrial electricity rates, which are paid by industries including manufacturing (automakers, for example) and mining around the province. A recent Fraser Institute study showed that, in 2016, out of 16 major cities, Toronto and Ottawa ranked third and fourth behind only New York and Boston.

Small industrial consumers (with a power demand of one megawatt and monthly consumption of up to 400 megawatt hours) in the Toronto area paid, on average, 16.27 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh, a common unit for measuring power), nearly double what comparable-sized firms paid in Montreal (9.11 cents) and Vancouver (9.49 cents), and nearly three times what they paid in Calgary (6.53 cents).

And although industrial electricity costs in New York and Boston remain higher than those in Ontario cities, the differential is shrinking over time as Ontario cities experience faster increases. In 2010, for example, electricity costs for small industrial users in Toronto were 85 per cent lower than in New York. By 2016, the differential had shrunk to 51 per cent.

The same pattern exists with large industrial consumers. In 2016, large users (with a power demand of five megawatts and monthly consumption of 3,060 megawatt hours) in Toronto and Ottawa paid almost three times more than consumers in Montreal and Calgary and almost twice what large consumers in Vancouver paid. Even some select large industrial consumers (Class A) that were granted rate reductions from the provincial government still paid higher rates than large users in Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia.