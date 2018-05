Mass weddings take place on India’s lucky day

Bhopal (India) Apr 18 (EFE/EPA).-(Camera: Sanjeev Gupta). Thousands of couples decided to get married on Wednesday in mass weddings in India to take advantage of the good fortune promised by the stars according to the Hindu calendar. This festivity is known as Akshaya Tritiya when luck is supposed to be favorable towards those who start new projects.

SHOTLIST: FOOTAGE OF MASS WEDDINGS IN BHOPAL.

