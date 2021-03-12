Know an immigrant who provides an essential service in London?

The London & Middlesex Local Immigration Partnership (LMLIP) is calling for nominations for its eighth annual I am London campaign.

Last year’s campaign highlighted immigrant professionals working in the health sector during COVID-19. This year, we want to recognize the efforts of those who continuously showed up for London throughout the pandemic, by working in jobs deemed essential.

I Am London 2021 will put a spotlight on those on the front lines whose efforts may have gone unnoticed. . . until now.

Do you know an individual who meets the criteria for I am London 2021? LMLIP is seeking immigrants who work or volunteer in non-health-care related businesses and practices deemed essential, and who have contributed their time, skills, compassion and enthusiasm to improve quality of life in the community. Once nominations are in, six individuals with compelling stories of settlement in London will be selected as faces of I am London 2021.

This campaign will share their stories through social media and the I am London website.

To be a part of this exciting campaign or to nominate a newcomer to London, please fill out the attached application form and email it to mariad@lmlip.ca by April 30, 2021.

I am London 2021 will run from September to November 2021. Candidates will be invited to participate in various activities, including but not limited to in-person/remote interviews, video/audio recordings and photographs. Efforts will be made to keep time commitments to the minimum possible. Candidates will also be invited to attend a celebration on December 1.

Previous campaigns: Since 2013, LMLIP’s annual I am London social media campaign has profiled 71 interesting, inspirational, and engaged immigrants to London. The campaign aims to showcase diversity and celebrate successful immigrants who have chosen to call London home.

To learn more about the campaign, please visit iamlondonon.com.