Important Information about Chickenpox at Your School

There have been cases of chickenpox identified at Fanshawe College. Those who have not had the infection previously, have not been adequately vaccinated, or individuals whose immune systems are severely compromised, could become ill.

Chickenpox is an illness caused by a virus. It is also known as varicella. It is most common in young children however older children and adults can also become ill. Chickenpox is spread easily through the air or by direct contact with infected individuals. Early symptoms may include fever, fatigue and loss of appetite. This is followed within a few days by an itchy rash with blisters on the face, scalp and trunk. The number of blisters can range in number from a few to several hundred. Those infected with chickenpox can spread the disease several days before the rash appears up until 5 days after the onset of the rash.

Most people who become ill with chickenpox recover without complications. However, chickenpox infection can be a serious concern for pregnant women who have no immunity to the virus and individuals whose immune systems are severely compromised. These high-risk groups should consult their healthcare provider for specific recommendations.

Please review your immunization records to ensure that you have been vaccinated for chickenpox/varicella. If you develop a chickenpox-like rash, it is important to stay at home from work or school to prevent further spread of the virus.