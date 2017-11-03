Honouring our veterans on Remembrance Day

Each year, Canada marks Veterans’ Week from November 4 to 11 to remember those who have served and continue to serve our country during times of war, conflict and peace. We honour the risks and sacrifices made by those who have sought to defend and promote Canadian values and make the world a safer place.

Remembrance Day is observed across Canada each year on November 11.

This year, Remembrance Day occurs on a Saturday.

We encourage Fanshawe students and employees to attend local services, pause to observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. and find respectful ways to acknowledge the service and sacrifices of the men and women of all backgrounds in our armed forces.

London:

Cenotaph at Victoria Park (corner of Wellington Street & Dufferin Avenue)

10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

Norfolk War Memorial Carillon Tower (203 Norfolk Street N.)

10:40 – 11:45 a.m.

Veteran’s Memorial Park (corner of Moore Street & Centre Street)

10:30 a.m – 12 noon

Cenotaph at Victoria Park (corner of Buller Street & Graham Street)

10:30 – 11:45 a.m.

Cenotaph at Library Park (Albert Street & Rattenbury Street)

10:45 – 11:30 a.m.

Cenotaph and reflection garden (Courthouse Square & East Street)

10:40 – 11:50 a.m.

(Or visit your local cenotaph, memorial garden or place of worship to remember the sacrifices made for the freedom and prosperity we enjoy today.)

Please also consider supplementary activities. For example:

listen to the Remembrance Day service prepared by Fanshawe’s Radio Broadcasting and Broadcast Journalism students, live at 10:40 a.m. on 106.9 The X (CIXX-FM) or streamed online at http://www.1069thex.com, or download the Radio Player Canada app (iTunes and Google Play stores) to listen on your mobile device

engage students and colleagues in conversation concerning the men and women who have served in Canada’s peacekeeping efforts

share your personal reflections and gratitude online by using #remembranceday.

Wherever you may be, we hope you will honour the memory of the men and women who have died in the service of peace, remember the tragedy and terror of war and pay tribute to those who currently work to protect the freedoms of our nation and others around the world.