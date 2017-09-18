Evita: The High School Project

The Grand Theatre Announces The 2017 High School Project. September 19-30, 2017

The Grand High School Project, the only program of its kind in North America, returns with the blockbuster musical, EVITA. This limited two-week engagement begins in previews on September 19, opens September 22, and runs thru September 30 on the Spriet Stage. EVITA marks an expansion of the High School Project (HSP) through a partnership with Sheridan College Music Theatre Program announced earlier this year.

Photo by Matt Litwinchuk

The musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice premiered in the West End in 1978 to critical acclaim, then in 1996 it was made into an Academy Award-winning movie starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas. “It’s an intense libretto that would challenge any professional and we’re doing it all with high school students,” said Director Jan Alexandra Smith. “During the audition process we saw incredible talent in these students from across London and the region. They rose to the challenge. Working with these students has been an amazing journey…these young people are so good, sometimes I have to remind myself they are teenagers.”

EVITA is based on the true story of Eva Perón, a poor Argentinian girl who rose to become the First Lady of Argentina and worshipped by her people. The show traces her life from when she was a young girl in the small village of Junin dreaming of becoming an actor, to her rise to iconic status, to her death in 1952. The company is comprised of 44 cast members, 18 crew members, and five musicians, all of whom are in high school.

The Grand’s new partnership with Sheridan’s internationally renowned Music Theatre Program brought faculty and mentors to the theatre in August to conduct acting and movement workshops with the HSP students. Following the run of the show, the EVITA cast and crew will visit Sheridan College to experience the process of workshopping new work. The partnership will continue to grow over the coming years.

“Canada is in the midst of a renaissance in musical theatre and it is exciting to work with a company that has been at the forefront of the Canadian theatre,” said Michael Rubinoff, Associate Dean at Sheridan’s Department of Visual & Performing Arts and Producer of Theatre Sheridan and The Canadian Music Theatre Project. “I have been fortunate to work with a number of students and professional theatre practitioners who have benefited from the High School Project. These young people on stage and backstage have engaged in an experience that builds confidence and fosters creativity.”

What makes the High School Project unique in Canada is that this opportunity is provided at no cost to the participating students. The support of donors and sponsors, which include Western Fair District as the Title Sponsor, the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board as the Program Sponsors, and Libro Credit Union, the Grand’s Make A Difference Community Pillar Partner, is critical to ensuring this program’s sustainability.

Tickets are $34 and $40 (includes HST and CIF – prices subject to change); tickets for students 17 years old and under are $25. Tickets are available at www.grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street.