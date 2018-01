The kids will smoke pot anyway That’s hardly a good reason to legalize marijuana but the... Posted January 24, 2018

Social media can help drive health-care change Over the past few months, patients and health-care providers have... Posted January 24, 2018

Electric vehicles pose a dilemma of conscience When we consider the source of electricity, the invasive nature... Posted January 24, 2018

El bien y el mal El filósofo francés René Descartes acuñó la frase “yo pienso,... Posted January 24, 2018

Heart-Links Comparte Amor entre Canadá y Perú Heart-Links (Lazos de Corazón) con sede en London llevará a... Posted January 23, 2018

12th edition of Colores de Latinoamérica COLORES DE LATINOAMÉRICA ‘18 TWELFTH ANNUAL VISUAL ART EXHIBITION FREE... Posted January 23, 2018