Cure-all claims for marijuana up in smoke?

Despite the fanfare, the medical benefits of marijuana remain experimental for many conditions

Many Canadians can hardly wait for the day the recreational use of marijuana becomes legal. As a medical doctor, I’m far less enthusiastic. I worry about two things: the experimental nature of marijuana in medical practice and the public health consequences of legalized marijuana.

Before you write me off as overly prudish or an anti-marijuana conservative, let me say that I’m not opposed to legalized marijuana in principle – I’m just paying attention to the evidence , or rather, the lack of it. My concern is that as marijuana becomes more easily available, Canadians may become more inclined to self-medicate with what’s been called a “miracle drug.”

Let’s look at the research on the medical use of marijuana.

I’m frequently asked about medical marijuana in my pediatric practice by caring parents who want to help their children with difficult-to-treat conditions. Over the last few months, parents have asked me if medical marijuana can be used to treat their child’s attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder or cerebral palsy, for example.

Parents consider such options because these medical conditions don’t always respond well to traditional prescription drug or therapy options. Many have heard of “miracle cures” in the media from the use of medical marijuana.

I wish I could be more positive when they ask. I find the possibility of a new medicine to benefit conditions that don’t respond well to current medications exciting. Unfortunately, the research isn’t there yet.

What do we know so far?

Here’s the good news. In May of this year, a double-blind placebo controlled trial showed that cannabidiol – one of the active ingredients within the marijuana plant – reduced the number of seizures in children with Dravet syndrome , a condition that results in severe seizures, developmental delays, and problems with movement and balance.

The drug may even be approved for use in difficult-to-treat epilepsy cases by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, based on the latest research.

Medical marijuana has also shown a moderate degree of benefit for patients with neuropathic pain and stiffness, and involuntary muscle spasms related to multiple sclerosis.