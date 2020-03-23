COVID-19 Related Fraud. London, be aware!

COVID-19 Related Fraud. Be aware!

LMCH will not send people to collect rent payment. Do not give cash rent payments or banking information to people claiming they will pay or submit paperwork on your behalf. Please call our office if you need assistance.

Protect yourself.Be aware of:

Spoofed government, healthcare or research information

Unsolicited calls, emails and texts giving medical advice or requesting urgent action or payment

Never respond or click on suspicious links and attachments

Never give out your personal financial details

Unauthorized or fraudulent charities requesting money for victims, products or research

Questionable offers, such as:

miracle cures

herbal remedies

vaccinations

faster testing

Local and provincial hydro/electrical power companies threatening to disconnect your power for non-payment

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention or the World Health Org. offering fake lists for sale of the COVID-19 infected people in your neighbourhood

Public Health Agency of Canada giving false results saying you have tested positive for COVID-19 and tricking you into confirming your health card and credit card numbers for a prescription

If you have been defrauded, or suspect you have been targeted, call the London Police Fraud Intake line at 519-661-5515 ext. 5257

LMCH is available via phone, email or through our website.

Our office remains closed to the public, but we’re here for you if you need us. Let us know if you have been impacted by lay-offs or other work interruptions by calling our office or sending us an email.

Our After-hours Answering Service is available over the weekend for emergency maintenance at 519-640-2181

As recommended by the Middlesex London Health Unit and the Provincial Government, LMCH is implementing preventative measures to protect both tenants and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. We are operating on minimal staffing with rotating shifts, so please be patient with us as we make every effort to address your maintenance concerns during this time.

Please remember to let us know if you are experiencing and flu-like symptoms while requesting assistance from our maintenance department.

If you require Police, Fire or Ambulance call 9-1-1.

Taking care of your mental health.

It’s normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. Talk to people you trust, such as friends and family or your fellow community members.

Here are some ways to stay healthy while keeping physical distance:

Going for walks outside (while keeping physical distance in mind)

At-home exercises

Chatting with friends, family or community members over the phone or internet

Taking up a new hobby or interest like puzzles, reading, art

Click here for ways to manage stress and anxiety during COVID-19

We’re in this together. Stay healthy and know that there are brighter days ahead.