City of London partners with YMCA to provide Hygiene Facilities to Vulnerable Londoners

Showers, Food, Water and a Cooling Site Established at Downtown Centre Branch YMCA

The City of London and the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario have partnered to provide a safe, clean and welcoming environment for those in need of supplies and temporary relief from the elements, at the Centre Branch YMCA at 382 Waterloo Street. The YMCA and city staff are following health unit sanitation guidelines in order to provide shower services, access to sanitizing supplies as well as water and snacks to those experiencing homelessness and other challenges during the pandemic.

The downtown YMCA is open from 9am-3pm, Monday-Friday for these services. All individuals wishing to access the facility can make an appointment with London Cares through a member of the street outreach team or by calling 519-667-CARE (2273). COVID-19 screening will be conducted on all individuals.

Since opening its doors on Tuesday, May 26th the Y has had just over 50 visitors, and usage is increasing on a daily basis.

The coordinated efforts are in partnership with local outreach agencies such as London Cares, My Sisters’ Place, City of London Homeless prevention team, Salvation Army and London InterCommunity Health Centre.

“I’m pleased that as a result of this partnership and the diligent work of the YMCA and community partners, London’s most vulnerable will continue to have access to essential services and basic needs,” says Mayor Ed Holder. “Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, these partners have continued to work together to offer supports to meet the needs of our community during these challenging times.”

“We understand the importance of community, especially in times like these. We are proud to partner with a number of local organizations to help build and strengthen our community for everyone, during these challenging times. We continue to support our community by seeking out numerous ways to help those who are finding themselves in dire circumstances during these unprecedented times.” said Andrew Lockie, CEO, YMCA of Southwestern Ontario.

YMCA of Southwestern Ontario is a registered charity dedicated to the growth of all persons in spirit, mind and body and has been serving Southwestern Ontario for over 160 years. The YMCA continues to fundraise in order to be able to support those most in need when programs re-open. The association currently serves roughly 240,000 people in more than 170+ locations across the region. Last year, 3 in 10 of those participants were financially supported by the YMCA. We encourage you to visit www.virtualymcaswo.ca to learn more about how the Y is helping communities in need as well as providing free access to virtual workouts and more during these unprecedented times.