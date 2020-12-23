City of London – Impacts of Provincial Shutdown

With the Provincial announcement that Ontario will be under shutdown beginning December 26, there are a number of impacts on City facilities, programs and services. Effective December 24 at noon, City facilities including City Hall will be closed to the public. Many services will remain available, however, in person services will be by appointment only, at designated times or online.

The following provides an overview of the programs and services that are impacted by this. Unless otherwise stated, these come into effect as of noon on December 24.

Recreation programs, facilities, and memberships:

All community centres are closed for indoor drop-in and indoor registered programs beginning December 26. This includes day camps. Participants will be contacted by phone or email if their program has been affected and will receive full refunds for any fee-based programs.

Registration and start dates for indoor recreation programs that were scheduled to start in January will be suspended. When the Province has ended the shutdown, staff will contact participants who have registered for programs with information about a revised start date for Winter programs.

Arenas and rinks:

All programs in arenas will be cancelled, including recreational skates, hockey rentals, and any private rentals.

Victoria Park outdoor skating will be closed. Storybook Gardens skating trail will remain open, and registration is required in advance.

Aquatics:

All programs will be cancelled including recreational swims, aquafit classes, fit lanes, Learn to Swim and leadership courses. Swim passes will be placed on hold.

Child Care Fee Subsidy:

Citi Plaza will be closed to the public as of noon on December 24. Please contact Children Services by email at childcare@london.ca or by calling 519 661-4834.

Social Services:

In-person and drop-in services will not be provided at any location. People are encouraged to call 519-661-4520 (toll free at 1-833-932-2297) or email socialservices@london.ca.

Cheque pick up in December will be December 29 and 30 between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Effective January, cheque pick up and encashment stamps will be available at Citi Plaza on the last two business days of the month, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and again between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., as well as every Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., or on an emergency basis and by appointment only.

Wherever possible, clients are encouraged to email a copy of their documents or drop them off at one of the drop box locations.

Subsidized Transit Bus Passes:

Eligible individuals may purchase January bus passes at Citi Plaza on the last two business days of the month, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and again between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., as well as every Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Homeless Prevention:

Front counter service will not be available at Citi Plaza. Residents needing assistance can call 519-661-HOME (4663)

Fire Services:

All fire stations, including Memorial Headquarters (400 Horton Street) are closed to the public until further notice. For non emergencies, please call 519-661-5615.

Marriages:

Marriage licenses are available by appointment only. For additional information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 519-661-4530.

Civil Marriage Ceremonies:

Civil Marriage Ceremonies are not being offered at this time.

Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA)

MFIPPA request are available by appointment only.

Council and Committee Meetings:

City Hall will be temporarily closed to the public for in-person attendance at Standing Committees and Council meetings. Live streaming of these meetings will continue to be available via the City of London’s website or YouTube.

Public Participation Meetings:

Residents wishing to speak at a Public Participation Meeting (PPM) will need to register in advance by calling 519-661-2489 ext. 7100 or by emailing PPMClerks@london.ca. Requests to speak must be received before 4:30 p.m. on the day before the meeting. Written submissions are also accepted by email, directed to the committee or Members of Council prior to the meeting.

Building, Development and Planning Services:

These services will be available by appointment by emailing Building@london.ca , Developmentservices@london.ca or Planning@london.ca

Parking Services:

The Parking office will be closed. Payments can be made online at www.london.ca. For parking inquiries including parking lot payments and screening requests, please emailParking@london.ca.

Business Licensing:

The office will be closed, however inquiries will be managed virtually and online by emailing Licensing@london.ca .

Animal Services: This will be available either virtually or by appointment adoptions. Stray animal drop off will be by appointment only, and only emergency field services will be available. For additional information, email info@accpets.ca

General Services:

Before coming to City Hall for any Service, please first call or email the Service Area you wish to visit or call 519-661-2489 or email ASKCity@london.ca to make an appointment.

Additional information:

The Enviro Depots and Household Special Waste drop off at the W12A landfill will continue to operate as per their normal schedules for this time of year.

All outdoor park amenities and trails will remain open and available for recreational use. All public consultation and engagement will move to online, hardcopy/mailouts, or by phone during the shutdown.

The Tourism Centre on Wellington Road will be closed.

As per the Provincial regulation, Paralympic and Olympic athletes will be permitted to train at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre and Farquharson Arena.