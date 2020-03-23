City of London Declares State of Emergency

After careful deliberation and monitoring the increasing impacts of COVID-19 in London, Acting Mayor Jesse Helmer has declared a State of Emergency. The decision was made in conjunction with, and the full support of Mayor Ed Holder who remains in self-isolation until March 31, 2020.

Declaring an emergency under s 7.0.1 (1) of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act provides London with all options available to protect the health and safety of individuals and families living in the city, including access to Provincial funding should it become available. This follows the activation of the City of London Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on Monday, March 16, 2020 and is an important step in the ongoing management of the pandemic emergency in London.

“Recognizing we are in extraordinary times, we need to ensure we have access to any and all resources that may be available to us. We are making this declaration to reinforce with residents the urgency of this situation and the continued threat that COVID-19 poses to London. We implore each and every Londoner to exercise precautions and take every measure possible to help slow the spread of this virus,” said Helmer.

“This is the right call, at the right time,” added Mayor Ed Holder. “The Acing Mayor has my full and unequivocal support in signing this declaration. We’ve been fortunate in London that many have followed advice to avoid large gatherings, and maintain social distancing. At the same time, this is an emergency and we need to make sure that message is fully understood by all Londoners.”

Emergency services including London Police Services, London Fire Department and Middlesex-London Paramedic Services continue to operate. As well, the City will continue with minimal operations and essential services.

Residents are encouraged to continue to look to health officials for information about COVID-19. Locally, this is www.healthunit.com. Precautionary measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 include:

• Avoid non-essential gatherings and stay home as much as possible

• Practice adequate physical and social distancing

• Wash your hands for 15-20 seconds with soap and use hand sanitizer

• Cough or sneeze into your arm

• If you have any symptoms, self-monitor and self-isolate, and contact a healthcare professional if symptoms persist

• If you have travelled outside Canada recently, ensure you self-isolate for 14 days

• If you have, or suspect you have COVID-19, visit an assessment centre located at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre or Oakridge Arena, or contact healthcare authorities and do all you can to self-isolate and avoid contact with people