City launches virtual recreation hub ConnectLDN to help Londoners stay active, engaged and entertained at home

The City of London is excited to launch ConnectLDN, a new virtual recreation hub featuring activities, resources and experiences to keep Londoners engaged, entertained and active at home.

“ConnectLDN features unique, London-specific content including virtual arts and crafts tutorials for children, seniors’ fitness programs and learning opportunities to inspire creativity and healthy living,” says Cheryl Smith, Managing Director, Neighbourhood, Children and Fire Services. “Londoners can visit ConnectLDN each week to find new content and fun ways to stay entertained and active while at home.”

Updated weekly with new content, ConnectLDN offers locally curated children’s activities led by City of London program instructors, seniors’ fitness classes including Ageless Grace and Cardio Strength virtual programming, along with virtual programs offered by the London Public Library and Museum London.

Children’s activities are available on ConnectLDN beginning today. Seniors’ Ageless Grace and Cardio Strength virtual programs will begin the week of January 18, registration and program schedules are now available at Play Your Way online. Registration can be completed online or by calling 519-661-5575 up to seven days in advance of the program start date. In-person registration will be available at the City of London offices, second floor of 355 Wellington Street (Citi Plaza), Suite 248 on Fridays between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the last two business days of every month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration inquiries can be sent to recreation@london.ca.

More exciting ConnectLDN programs and activities will be announced throughout the winter season.

Londoners can safely access programs from home and are encouraged to follow local health guidelines including participating only with their own household.

“As we continue to face the ongoing pandemic, the health and well-being of our community remains our top priority,” says Mayor Ed Holder. “As we head into the winter months and continue to make adjustments to our typical activities, I know many Londoners are looking for new and creative ways to stay active and engaged from home. I hope Londoners can enjoy these new virtual programs and experiences now available through ConnectLDN together with their families.”

Londoners can share their participation and stay engaged with ConnectLDN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #ConnectLDN.