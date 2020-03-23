City closes outside play structures; parks and open spaces remain accessible

After carefully monitoring the use of public playgrounds over the weekend, and in keeping with the Premier’s direction to close all non-essential businesses, the City is moving to close all of its outside play structures. This includes playgrounds, skate parks and multi-use courts, which will be closed effective Tuesday, March 24.

Messages reinforcing the importance of following all precautions related to slowing the spread of COVID-19 were shared with the public throughout the weekend. Site visits by City officials as well as concerns raised by the public have indicated that many of these precautions were not being followed, especially physical distance.

In addition to these closures, all City sports fields, golf courses and community gardens remain closed until further notice.

All City parks and open spaces remain accessible to the public. For anyone who chooses to use these spaces, the City asks for the public’s full and continued cooperation in following all of the precautions identified by the Middlesex London Health Unit including:

· Stay six feet away from each other (physical distancing)

· Avoid all non-essential gatherings of any size

· Stay home from work and other activities if you are sick

· Self-isolate if you have travelled outside of Canada

· Wash your hands with soap and water frequently (for at least 20 seconds)

· Cover coughs and sneezes with your sleeve or cough and sleeve into your elbow

· Clean and disinfect high touch areas frequently