Canada’s Immigration Plan Continues to Target Most Skilled and Educated in the world.

Canada is one of the top 10 countries where to live in the world. According to the US News – World Report, Canada ranks #2 overall among the best nations to live on the globe. Switzerland is the top ranked country within their index. As noted in their report the methodology is “based on how global perceptions define countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics, impressions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment and directly affect national economies. Eighty nations – up from 60 in the inaugural rankings – were measured in the report.”[i]

In contrast, the United Nations Human Development Report 2016 ranks Canada in the 10th spot at par with the United States.[ii] However, it is important to note major changes have taken place since this report was published; primarily the effects and overall world perception of the USA’s new presidential administration.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) Report on Canada’s Immigration Plan 2017-2017 aims to improve and extend the incoming of Newcomers to 300,000 through its four immigration categories: Economic, Family, Refugees and Protected Persons, and Humanitarian and Other.[iii]

The Economic category is expected to make up 57.3% of the new Immigrants via various programs which include: Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program, Canadian Experience Class and Atlantic Immigration program which make up the bulk of the above noted figure. Other notable programs within the same category include are the Federal Caregivers, Federal Business, Provincial Nominee Program and the Quebec Skilled Workers and Business.

When presenting the plan, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship expressed “[Canada] will continue to facilitate the legitimate entry of visitors, economic immigrants, sponsored family members and those in need of refugee protection, while guarding the health, safety and security of Canadians… Canada’s immigration plan has many facets. It reunites families and offers protection to displaced and persecuted people while working to attract top global talent that will contribute to our economy.”[iv]

As a country, Canada offers newcomers a new opportunity to follow-up on with their careers path, seek new opportunities, and be a safe haven and above all, increase individuals overall quality of life in a culturally diverse nation.

Since 2010, the overall number of students entering Canada has steadily increased on a yearly basis by an average of 13%.[v] International Students come into the country to attend secondary, College, Trade and University institutions, which year after year are increasing their general student body with a larger representation of International Students.

From an Economic standpoint, the global interest in Canada by International Students is driven by a genuine interest to remain in Canada after their education. This premise allows students to qualify for Work Permits after graduating from a qualified post secondary program within the Designated Learning Institution List. Please note that not all programs listed by DLI’s qualify for a Post Graduate Work Permit or Express Entry[vi]. Private Colleges do not qualify. Retaining graduating students means financial benefits to cities hosting these newcomers and this benefit continues if jobs are available post graduation. This consideration is important part of Canada’s overall economic growth.

Moreover, Foreign Trained Professionals and Tradespersons also see Canada as the ultimate destination to relocate via the Federal Skilled Worker Program and Express Entry option. This past June 2017 the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) was enhanced providing more options for international candidates to obtain additional points within their overall CRS scores, two of them being having a sibling living in Canada and being proficient in French, Canada’s second official language. Furthermore, since June 2017, the average CRS score has been 437 where applicants are qualifying to apply for the above noted streams[vii].

The current Canadian government’s approach demonstrates a legitimate intention to improve Canada’s overall Economic Plan, which includes new Immigrants entering the country through its various Immigration streams. It important to note that this onerous objective has seen a share of obstacles, mostly in the administrative sector and the timeliness to process Applications, which can make the process frustrating if you are a new graduate, a work permit holder or an international candidate.

Above all, Canada has proven to be a valid option for Canadian educated students and foreign trained professionals and trade persons to immigrate and continue enhancing Canada’s economy, humanitarian commitments and cultural diversity.

For such it is highly recommended to seek proper legal advise with all types of immigration applications, it is always useful to have guidance and assistance throughout the process from a legally trained professional.

By: Selvin Mejia, Harkamal Singh and Edward C. Corrigan

Selvin Mejia is a Paralegal and Law Student associated with Edward C. Corrigan Law since 2005 fluent in Spanish and English. Selvin can be contacted at selvin@edcorrigan.ca or at 519-439-4015.

Harkamal Singh is an Associate Lawyer affiliated to Corrigan Law fluent in English, Punjabi & Hindi. Harkamal can be contacted at harkamal@edcorrigan.ca or at 519-439-4015

Edward C. Corrigan is certified as a specialist by the Law Society of Upper Canada in Citizenship, Immigration and Immigration and Refugee Law. Edward can be contacted at corriganlaw@edcorrigan.ca or at 519-439-4015

