Canada Day in London: Your Guide for the Long Weekend

You don’t need to travel far to celebrate Canada Day this long weekend. With lots of fun, free family programming and activities happening across the city, there’s so much to do right here in London.

Here’s our guide to just some of the special events happening over the weekend.

Celebrate Canada Day on Dundas Place with Canada Day presented by Canada Life and hosted by the London Heritage Council. Experience London’s first flex street, Dundas Place, with live music, free entertainment, food trucks, craft beer garden, artisans and vendors, interactive kids’ zone, free giveaways, a synthetic ice rink, Canada Life “chill zone” and much more. Dundas Place is also a perfect spot to catch the Canada Day fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

Step back in time to celebrate Dominion Day at Fanshawe Pioneer Village. Join the fun with traditional fair games, relay races, spelling bees, speeches, and entertainment for the whole family. Free admission all day.

Make a splash at an outdoor pool. The City’s 11 outdoor pools, 11 wading pools and 14 spray pads officially open for the summer this weekend!

Enjoy a Canada Day Carnival at Eldon House. Experience an old fashioned carnival with historical games, carnival food, entertainment and more. Free admission.

Spend Canada Day at the Museum. The London Children’s Museum and Museum London are offering special Canada Day programming and free admission for the whole family.

Visit Tourism London for more Canada Day celebrations taking place across the city.