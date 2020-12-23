- La Navidad sin fieles del papa Francisco
- Martha Chaves, la nicaragüense que hacer reír a los canadienses
- Música por la paz en Venezuela
- Colombia se prepara para una Navidad sin fiestas por incremento de covid-19
- La mayor provincia de Canadá entrará en confinamiento el 26 de diciembre
- Canadá suspende durante 72 horas los vuelos procedentes del Reino Unido
- El año en que Trump sucumbió a la covid y EE.UU. dejó de tener fe en sí mismo
A different way to celebrate this New Year’s Eve
For the first time in over two decades, the bandshell in Victoria Park will be in darkness this New Year’s Eve and the park will not host its traditional community festivities due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Instead, a celebration will take place online and on Rogers Community TV, to recognize London’s frontline and essential workers.
“Everyday Heroes: London 2020” will be broadcast locally and viewable online on December 31. A snapshot of this past year, the 90-minute production will highlight London’s response to the constantly-changing global pandemic.
“Everyday Heroes is the story of London’s COVID-19 experiences told by Londoners,” says Mario Circelli, director and producer. “Using pictures, videos and reports from the London Free Press, and interviews with essential workers, we are able to take a look back at 2020 and celebrate their resilience and bravery.”
“What’s especially amazing about this production is to hear how COVID-19 affected every aspect of these Londoners’ lives,” says Marcus Plowright, Chair of the New Year’s Eve Organizing Committee. “And how, despite the impact felt in both their professional and personal lives, frontline and essential workers in our city continue to return each day to potentially life-threatening situations, all to benefit the greater community.”
Funded in part by Lerners LLP, “Everyday Heroes” is a locally-sourced production and features the work of London videographers, editors and musicians.
“Everyday Heroes” will air on Rogers tv Channel 13 on December 31 and January 1. It can also be viewed starting December 31 on the Rogers TV website and atwww.EverydayHeroesLondon2020.ca.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login