A different way to celebrate this New Year’s Eve

For the first time in over two decades, the bandshell in Victoria Park will be in darkness this New Year’s Eve and the park will not host its traditional community festivities due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Instead, a celebration will take place online and on Rogers Community TV, to recognize London’s frontline and essential workers.

“Everyday Heroes: London 2020” will be broadcast locally and viewable online on December 31. A snapshot of this past year, the 90-minute production will highlight London’s response to the constantly-changing global pandemic.

“Everyday Heroes is the story of London’s COVID-19 experiences told by Londoners,” says Mario Circelli, director and producer. “Using pictures, videos and reports from the London Free Press, and interviews with essential workers, we are able to take a look back at 2020 and celebrate their resilience and bravery.”

“What’s especially amazing about this production is to hear how COVID-19 affected every aspect of these Londoners’ lives,” says Marcus Plowright, Chair of the New Year’s Eve Organizing Committee. “And how, despite the impact felt in both their professional and personal lives, frontline and essential workers in our city continue to return each day to potentially life-threatening situations, all to benefit the greater community.”

Funded in part by Lerners LLP, “Everyday Heroes” is a locally-sourced production and features the work of London videographers, editors and musicians.

“Everyday Heroes” will air on Rogers tv Channel 13 on December 31 and January 1. It can also be viewed starting December 31 on the Rogers TV website and atwww.EverydayHeroesLondon2020.ca.