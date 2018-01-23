G. Harley Salamanca • Colombia

COLORES DE LATINOAMÉRICA ‘18

TWELFTH ANNUAL VISUAL ART EXHIBITION

FREE Admission!

January 23 – February 3, 2018

Hours: Tues. thru Sat., noon – 5 p.m.

203 Dundas Street (between Richmond & Clarence), London, ON

tel. 519-642-2767 • www.artsproject.ca / www.sunfest.on.ca

Opening Night Reception: Friday, January 26th at 7:00 p.m.

With refreshments & Latin American appetizers and, beginning at 7:30 p.m., a special performance by:

The Alfredo Caxaj Latin Jazz Ensemble

* Nevin Campbell – Keyboards

* Paco Luviano – Bass

* Rob Larose – Congas

* Alfredo Caxaj – Timbales/Vocals

* Aaron MacDonald – Sax

* Steve McDade – Trumpet/Flugelhorn

* Peter Hysen – Trombone/Musical Director

London’s Sunfest Committee celebrates the 12th edition of Colores de Latinoamérica – a premier showcase of creative works by some of Canada’s most talented visual artists who were born in, or have immediate family ties to, various Latin American countries, including Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador and Venezuela. Colores exhibitors are truly cosmopolitan figures whose output is prized around the globe.

Sunfest Executive & Artistic Director Alfredo Caxaj says: “I’m extremely proud of the range of this year’s Colores show, which includes works by newly-minted art school graduates, as well as by seasoned exhibitors at the peak of their careers. Whether mature or emerging, each of our six contributors approaches the intersection of Latin American and Canadian culture in a highly original and compelling way. For example, viewers can experience the special magic of black & white photography, behold the awe-inspiring processes of growth and decay found in seed and plant structures, and discover how cast-off materials have been transformed into potent new vehicles for social critique.”

From January 23rd until February 3rd, come and experience new artworks by the following:

MIRNA CHACIN is an award-winning Venezuelan photographer whose black & white images explore love, progress, death, the environment, and forgotten paradises. MAO CORREA is a Colombian-born & raised conceptual artist (painting, assemblage and graphic design) whose eclectic and visceral work critiques our frenzied consumerism and lack of environmental awareness. Originally from Cali, Colombia and now a resident of Guelph, Ontario, GINA DUQUE strives to create art that evokes a sense of ethereality and mystery while being grounded in the familiar and scientific. She is captivated by the beauty of microscopic life, particularly the seed structures of plants. A second-generation Latin American artist from Costa Rica and Cuba who is completing her thesis at Toronto’s OCAD University, MICHELLE PERAZA uses portraiture as a starting point for conversations on human origins, culture, lineage, history, skin colour, migration, integration, loss of identity, and value systems. Originally from El Salvador but raised in London, Ontario, OSCAR MARROQUIN-PONCE takes viewers on a flowing poetic journey (“floesia”) through his experimental creations. Colombian-born G. HARLEY SALAMANCA illustrates the transition from traditional still life painting to a more hard-edge look, through a style that can reference art history while preserving a sense of mystery.